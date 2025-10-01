Over 60 per cent of daily energy needs of Indians comes from low-quality carbohydrates: Study

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) A study that analysed India's dietary consumption in relation to risk of metabolic disorders has estimated that 62 per cent of the country's total daily energy intake comes from low-quality carbohydrates, including white rice and processed whole grains.

About a fourth of the world's diabetics are estimated to be living in India, significantly higher than other countries.

Researchers from the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), among other institutes also found high levels of saturated fat and a low intake of protein contributing to the total daily energy intake across India.

The analysis looked at data collected by the ICMR-India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) study, a door-to-door population survey of a representative sample of individuals aged 20 and above from across 30 states and union territories, and the NCT of Delhi.

Findings published in the journal Nature Medicine show that an individual with highest intake of carbohydrate could be at a 30 per cent higher chance of developing diabetes, 22 per cent obesity and 15 per cent abdominal obesity, compared to lowest intake.

Further, replacing refined cereals -- products from grains such as wheat, rice or corn -- with whole wheat or millet flour without lowering one's overall carbohydrate intake was not linked with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

Evidence from the study confirms those from previous surveys that the country consumes high amounts of carbohydrates, the researchers said.

"Nationwide, carbohydrates contributed 62.3 per cent of total daily energy intake, mainly from refined cereals (28.5 per cent) and milled whole grains (16.2 per cent). Total fat contributed 25.2 per cent, while protein intake was low at 12 per cent," the authors wrote.

Public health strategies that look at cutting down on overall carbohydrate intake and saturated fat, while increasing consumption of plant and dairy proteins could help mitigate risk of metabolic diseases in India, they added.

The team also found that about 61 per cent of the those surveyed were physically inactive, with 43 per cent being overweight and 26 per cent obese.

Improving diet and physical activity can reduce incidence of type 2 diabetes by 50 per cent, previous studies have shown.

North India was observed to have highest rates of overweight (54 per cent), obesity (37 per cent) and abdominal obesity (48 per cent), while eastern region had the lowest prevalence of overweight (31 per cent), obesity (16 per cent) and abdominal obesity (29 per cent).

Nearly one-third of the country's population was found to have hypertension (27 per cent) with little inter-regional differences.

Overall, 83 per cent of the participants were seen to have at least one metabolic risk factor -- either newly diagnosed T2D, prediabetes, dyslipidaemia, general obesity, abdominal obesity or hypertension.