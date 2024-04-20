Over 60 percent turnout in 8 western UP seats in phase 1 of LS polls

Lucknow, Apr 19 (PTI) A little over 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded in eight western Uttar Pradesh seats which went to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

According to the Election Commission, 65.95 per cent voting was reported in Saharanpur, 61.91 per cent in Pilibhit, 61.17 per cent in Kairana, 60.60 per cent in Moradabad, 59.54 per cent in Nagina, 59.29 per cent in Muzaffarnagar, 58.21 per cent in Bijnor, 54.77 per cent in Rampur.

The overall voter turnout was 60.25 per cent, the poll authorities said. A total of 1.43 crore people were eligible to cast their vote in this phase of polls in the state.

These seats fall in the Jat and sugarcane belt of the state.

"Voting at most of the polling stations in the state was completed by 6 pm. Exact polling figures along with comparative figures of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be given on Saturday. The polling was completely peaceful and no information of any untoward incident was received," Uttar Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa told reporters.

Rinwa also said that 50 ballot units, 50 control units and 152 VVPATs were changed till 5 pm following complaints from various districts. He also said that a minor scuffle took place outside a polling station in Muzaffarnagar district.

People in some areas of Pilibhit district announced a poll boycott as a protest against the lack of civic amenities. The residents of Purana village, located in the Barkheda Police station limits, said they would not vote in protest against the authorities not building a bridge in the area.

The residents of Dahgala, Bakshpur and nearby villages boycotted voting as the road leading to the villages through the officers' colony has allegedly been blocked.

In the Neuria area of the district, some villagers initially said they would not vote as they were aggrieved over the issue of man-animal conflict. They alleged that tigers from the adjoining Pilibhit Tiger Reserve venture out of the forest and kill villagers but nothing has been done by the administration to prevent such this.

Pilibhit District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh said, "We received information that some villagers are boycotting the polls over local issues. The officials concerned visited these villages and spoke to them." Following assurances from the local administration, the villagers cast their votes.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party candidate Harendra Singh Malik alleged booth capturing at a village in Muzaffarnagar district and urged the Election Commission to deploy paramilitary personnel there.

The former Rajya Sabha MP shared a letter on social media that he addressed to the chief election commissioner demanding that paramilitary personnel be sent to Kutba Kutbi, the village of BJP candidate Sanjeev Balyan, alleging "booth capturing" by "agents" of the saffron party.

"Sir, I am the Samajwadi Party candidate from the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency. In Kutba Kutbi village of BJP candidate Sanjeev Balyan, booth capturing is being done by BJP agents and voters are being beaten up and sent away without casting their votes," Malik wrote in Hindi.

However, District Election Officer Aravind Mallappa Bangari denied the allegation.

Farmer leader and national president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Naresh Tikait hit out at the BJP over its claim of the NDA winning more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

"People are not very excited about the polls. If they (BJP) are saying 400, then what is the need for them to contest elections? Do they have any astrologer who has predicted that this is going to happen?" Tikait told PTI-Videos.

Tikait did not cast his vote, saying he did so to maintain his "non-political" status.

However, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait cast his vote in Muzaffarnagar.

He told PTI-Videos, "People should exercise their voting rights given to us by the Constitution. You are staging demonstrations and feel sad. Even then you should cast your vote. Do not press the NOTA button." In most polling stations, people queued up to cast their vote in the morning. A bride arrived at a polling station in her wedding attire. As the day progressed and temperature went up, the queues thinned out a bit. Some people were seen reaching polling centres wearing scarfs and holding umbrellas.

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi cast his vote in Rampur. "We have to take forward the journey of PM Narendra Modi in taking the country towards development," he said.

Other prominent BJP leaders who exercised their voting rights included UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary in Moradabad, state Cabinet minister Anil Kumar in Bijnor, minister of state (independent charge) Kapil Dev Agarwal in Muzaffarnagar and Union Minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan in Muzaffarnagar.

A total of 80 candidates -- 73 men and seven women -- are in the fray in the first phase. The prominent candidates in this phase of polling include the BJP's Jitin Prasada from Pilibhit, Union Minister Balyan from Muzaffarnagar and Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Azad from Nagina.

The ruling BJP has joined hands with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), while the SP has allied with the Congress in this election. The Bahujan Samaj Party has decided to go solo.

To ensure fool-proof security, 6,018 inspectors and sub-inspectors, 35,750 constables and 24,992 home guard personnel, along with 60 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary and 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces, have been deployed. PTI COR CDN KIS NAV TIR TIR