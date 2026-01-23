Over 60 poachers held in joint operation by Jharkhand, 2 other states during Nov-Jan: Official

Medininagar, Jan 23 (PTI) A total of 61 people allegedly involved in wildlife crimes were arrested during a joint operation carried out by forest officers of Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh between November, 2025 and January 20, a senior official said.

The operation was conducted in protected areas of the three states, Deputy Director of Palamu Tiger Reserve Prajesh Jena told reporters.

He said the teams also recovered poisonous snake venom, deer and leopard skin, and around 60 kg of pangolin scales, besides three country-made firearms, during the drive.

Officials of the rank of Divisional Forest Officer from Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand participated in the operation, Jena said.

Jena said demand for wildlife products remains high in parts of South Asia, where such items are allegedly used for medicinal purposes.

He added that wildlife crimes are also reported from central Indian forest corridors, making enforcement efforts crucial for conservation. PTI CORR BS RBT