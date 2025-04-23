Over 600 5G-enabled ambulances launched in Delhi-NCR, traffic cops trained as first responders

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) A fleet of 671 5G-enabled ambulances was launched in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday in a bid to cut emergency response times to under 15 minutes, an official said.

The initiative, led by emergency healthcare provider Zenzo in partnership with Delhi Traffic Police, also includes training over 100 traffic personnel in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and basic first aid to act as first responders.

Zenzo CEO Sweta Mangal said the move is part of a broader effort to make Delhi "emergency ready," amid rising traffic accidents in the capital.

The new ambulance network will include basic and advanced life support vehicles with real-time monitoring capabilities through 5G connectivity.

Delhi Police's DCP Traffic Headquarters Shashank Jaiswal, in a statement, underscored the value of equipping frontline officers with emergency medical training for better community preparedness.

Zenzo, which operates over 25,000 vehicles in 450 cities, also announced a national helpline -- 1800 102 1298 -- to standardise ambulance charges.

The company is working with NGOs, hospitals, delivery agents, and corporates to build a connected emergency response system across India.