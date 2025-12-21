Over 600 acres of illicit poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur

Imphal, Dec 21 (PTI) Security forces destroyed over 600 acres of illicit poppy cultivation in the hill districts of Ukhrul and Kangpokpi in Manipur, police said on Sunday.

Around 559 acres of poppy plantations were destroyed from December 16-20 in different locations of Ukhrul district, including Yaolen, Lamlai Chingphei, Shongphel, Mullam, Torah, Champhung, Teinem, Phalee and Changta, they said.

In a separate operation in Kangpokpi district, the security personnel destroyed a total of 42 acres of poppy plantation at L Simol, Jangnomphai and SP Ngaimun areas on Saturday, a police officer said.

Three FIRs have been registered, as part of the drive against poppy plantation, he said.

Meanwhile, a suspected drug peddler was arrested with 212 gm of brown sugar during routine checking of vehicles in Tengnoupal district on Saturday, the officer added. PTI CORR RBT