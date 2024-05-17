Over 600 BEST buses reserved for elections

Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) More than 600 buses or 20 per cent of the fleet of the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking have been reserved for the Lok Sabha elections from May 18, officials said on Friday.

Polling will be held in Mumbai on May 20.

A BEST official said that 629 buses, including 35 wheelchair-friendly ones, have been reserved for election duty (for polling staff and security personnel) between May 18 and May 20.

While 222 buses will be deployed in Mumbai city, 407 buses will be made available in the suburban areas.

BEST caters to Mumbai and neighbouring cities of Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander with its fleet of around 3,000 buses.

Daily, around 32 lakh commuters travel by these buses. PTI KK KRK