Over 600 grams of heroin seized in Assam, nine held

Guwahati, Oct 7 (PTI) Nine people were arrested after heroin weighing over 600 grams was seized from their possession in two separate operations in Assam's Karimganj and Kamrup Metropolitan districts, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the state police's Special Task Force conducted an operation in the Amtola area of Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, in Kamrup Metropolitan district on Saturday morning and apprehended six suspected drug peddlers, a police statement said.

Among those held in the operation, four are residents of Assam and two of Meghalaya.

Thirty plastic vials and three tobacco boxes containing 87.4 grams of heroin, were recovered from their possession, the statement said.

Nine empty vials, one empty tobacco box, five mobile phones, Rs 4,700 in cash and four syringes were seized, it said.

The arrested people and seized items were handed over to the Sonapur Police Station for further action.

Three other suspected drug peddlers were arrested with heroin in Karimganj district on Friday night, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X, formerly Twitter.

“Based on a tip-off, @karimganjpolice conducted a special operation last night where 568 grams of suspected heroin contained in 52 soap cases were seized from secret chambers of a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state in Gandharajbari under Ratabari PS. Three people have been arrested in this connection,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site. PTI SSG BDC