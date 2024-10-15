Over 600 Nagaland villages to be covered under Centres' new scheme for tribals: Minister

Dimapur, Oct 15 (PTI) Union minister Jual Oram on Tuesday said 74 blocks and 608 villages in Nagaland will be covered under a newly launched scheme by the Centre for tribals.

On the last day of his three-day official visit to Nagaland, Oram said the ‘Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan’ will cover all 16 districts of the state.

The Union Minister for Tribal Affairs said his visit to the northeastern state is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision towards building a Viksit Bharat.

“All the 74 blocks and 608 villages will be covered under the scheme that was launched this month to improve the socio-economic condition of tribal communities,” he told reporters.

He said the scheme will cover 549 districts and 2,911 blocks across 30 states and Union territories with a total outlay of Rs 79,156 crore.

Oram said the programme’s vision is to create an enabling infrastructure in select tribal-majority villages, particularly those with at least 50 per cent tribal population.

“By adopting a coordinated approach across various government ministries, the mission aims to ensure holistic and sustainable development. The mission's core objectives include boosting literacy, healthcare access, skill development, and infrastructure in tribal regions,” the minister said.

Oram also inaugurated two community halls in Dimapur during the day. PTI CORR NBS RBT