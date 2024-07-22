Over 600 staff nurses, 43 OT assistants to be deployed at Shimla's IGMC

Shimla, July 22 (PTI) Over 600 staff nurses and 43 Operation Theatre Assistants will be deployed at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here to ensure proper medical care for the patients, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

Currently, there are about 530 staff nurses employed at IGMC and over 500 posts are vacant.

Last year, when a new multi-storey building housing OPD was inaugurated at the medical college, CM Sukhu had said that soon there will be a provision of one nurse attending to six beds and one doctor attending to 10 beds.

Additionally, 30 posts of Medical Officers (MOs) will be filled to strengthen the department of emergency medicines at the IGMC, Sukhu said while presiding over a meeting of the health department, a statement issued here said.

He emphasised that the state government is committed towards providing quality healthcare services at IGMC and other medical colleges in the state, the statement said.

According to the statement, Sukhu highlighted the augmentation of infrastructure and filling of vacant posts for doctors, paramedical staff and technicians to ensure specialised medical care within the state.

The Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties here will offer super-specialty services, and the state government will provide better working conditions for doctors and supporting staff, he said.

A study will be conducted to identify prevalent ailments and high-footfall OPDs, the CM said, adding that this will enable the government to increase doctor strength and facilities proportionally.

He also assured that funds are available to incorporate modern technologies and equipment and allocated Rs 25 crore for IGMC's modernisation, the statement said. PTI BPL BHJ BHJ