Over 600 tribal homes in Prakasam get solar power under Andhra govt initiative

Yerragondapalem (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar launched an off-grid solar project to provide power to over 600 tribal households deep in the Nallamalla Forest, Prakasam district, at Rs 3 crore.

After learning that 611 tribal households in the Palutla region had been without electricity for decades, Kumar apprised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who approved the off-grid solar initiative.

"Kumar took personal initiative after the issue was brought to his notice during a constituency visit. As part of this initiative, solar power facilities with battery storage have been provided to 611 tribal households at an estimated cost of Rs 2.86 crore," a press release said.

Each family has been equipped with one fan, five LED lights, and a mobile phone charging socket, significantly improving living conditions and bringing sustainable energy to the forest hamlets, it added.

The facilities were inaugurated and distributed by the minister on Friday night, after a nearly three-hour journey with his team to reach the six tribal hamlets located in the reserve forest area.

The hamlets are nearly 60 km away from mainstream habitations and fall under the Palutla region of the Yerragondapalem constituency.

"The government has ensured that even the most remote tribal settlements are not left in darkness. Through this solar initiative, sustainable development has reached the Palutla hamlets," Kumar told the villagers.

He also acknowledged the lack of proper road connectivity to the area and assured that the issue would be taken up with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, keeping in mind the limitations associated with reserve forest regulations.

The tribal residents highlighted the high cost of diesel-powered irrigation and requested solar-powered motors for agriculture, along with streetlights in the hamlets.

Kumar assured them that all their requests would be submitted to the CM and considered positively to provide sustainable solutions, it added.