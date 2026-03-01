Over 6,000 penalised in February ticket checking drive in Jammu Railway division

Jammu, Mar 1 (PTI) More than 6,000 passengers were penalised and Rs 38 lakh realised during an intensive ticket-checking campaign across Jammu division of northern Railway in February, an official said on Sunday.

Led by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal, ticket checking teams conducted intensive checks at major stations, including Jammu Tawi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Udhampur, and Pathankot cantonment, as well as on various trains passing through the division, the official said.

During the month of February, over 6,000 passengers were caught travelling without tickets or with irregular tickets, resulting in realisation of Rs 38 lakh fine from them.

Singhal said the primary objective of the drive was to provide passengers with a safe and respectful travel experience.

“The ticket checking campaign is not only meant to impose penalties, but also to create awareness among passengers. We appeal to passengers to always travel with valid tickets and use the Railways' digital payment systems such as the UTS on Mobile App and the 'RailOne' app,” he said.

In view of the heavy rush of passengers, Jammu Division has decided to operate special trains and strengthen security and civic amenities at stations to ensure a comfortable travel experience with enhanced amenities.

“Jammu Division is taking various steps including introducing special trains in a planned manner to improve passenger amenities and make their journey comfortable in view of festive rush at various railway stations,” Singhal said.

He said the footfall in Jammu and Katra, which was around 50,000 before Holi festival, has now increased to 58,000.

“Commercial staff have been directed to cooperate with passengers," he said.

The officials said a large contingent of the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police has been deployed to boost security arrangements.

Every corner of the stations is monitored by a high-definition CCTV network, while the Railway Protection Force and Commercial Department personnel have been deployed in the CCTV and control rooms, they said. PTI TAS TAS NB NB