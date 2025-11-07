Over 6,000 registered for maiden BSF Jammu marathon on Sunday

Jammu, Nov 7 (PTI) Over 6,000 people have registered for the first-ever Jammu BSF Marathon on November 9, a top officer of the border guarding force said on Friday, as preparations are almost complete for the mega event.

Director General of BSF Daljit Singh Chawdhary will flag off the marathon in four race categories -- 42 km, 21 km and 10 km -- besides the 5 km 'run for fun' which is open to all, Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, Shashank Anand told reporters here.

He said famous Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and J-K's acclaimed para-archer Rakesh Kumar are also participating in the opening and closing ceremonies of the event, which carries a cash prize of Rs 1.50 lakh for full marathon, Rs 75,000 for half-marathon and Rs 50,000 for 10-km run.

Six foreigners have also registered themselves for the marathon which will be a regular annual event to be organised by the Jammu BSF frontier hence forth, he said.

In addition to the marathon, IG BSF Anand said the DG will also flag off a strong contingent of 60 motorcycle-borne personnel of the force who will reach Bhuj area of Gujarat on November 19 to participate in the main raising day celebrations of the force two days later.

“BSF was raised in 1965 and is celebrating its 60th raising day this year in Gujarat on November 21. Our contingent of motorcyclists after covering various areas along the Indo-Pakistan border in J-K, Punjab and Rajasthan will reach Gujarat on November 19 They will participate in the raising day celebrations there,” Anand said.

He highlighted that the marathon promotes fitness, unity and national pride, in line with the fit-India and Khelo India initiatives, and aimed at fostering stronger bonds between border communities and the nation.

Expressing satisfaction over the people’s response to the marathon, he said more than 4000 registrations were recorded within first 36 hours of its announcement.

“We have over 6000 people from across the country participating in the marathon. Six among them are foreigners and the number could be more as we are still getting the queries from outside the country,” IG BSF Anand said.

The BSF also displayed a message from actor Suniel Shetty who urged the people to make the event successful.

“The event is to celebrate fitness, unity and undying love for our nation. BSF has always inspired us not just with their courage at the borders of course but how they bring people together through this event…run with heart and run with courage and make India proud. More power to BSF,” the actor said.

Another BSF officer said the highest 38 per cent of the participants are participating in 10-km run followed by 33 per cent for half-marathon and 11 per cent in full marathon.

“We have two categories of participants -- 18-40 years and 40 plus -- and they included both men and women. Mostly below 18 are taking part in run for fun and 10 km race." "Over 1600 youngsters are also coming from border villages of Jammu,” he said, adding the full marathon will be flagged off at 5 am, half-marathon at 6 am, 10-km run at 7 am and five km run at 8 am. PTI TAS NB