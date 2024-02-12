Over 6,000 sexual abuse cases under POCSO registered in Assam from 2021-23: Minister

Guwahati, Feb 12 (PTI) More than 6,000 cases of sexual abuse against children have been registered in Assam under the POCSO Act from 2021 to 2023, the state government informed the assembly on Monday.

Replying to a question from AIUDF legislator Rafiqul Islam, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika said that a total of 6,054 cases of sexual abuse against children have been registered in the state during the period.

Of these, 1,926 were registered in 2021, 1,703 in 2022 and 2,425 in 2023.

Hazarika was replying on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who heads the home department.

The minister said that 17 exclusive fast-track POCSO courts have been established in the state, including two in Nagaon.

In the remaining districts, the court of additional sessions judge is designated as fast-track court to try POCSO cases on a day-to-day basis; and where the court of additional sessions judge is not available, the court of sessions judge acts as the designated fast-track court, he said.

"Therefore, in all the districts, fast-track courts to try POCSO cases are available," Hazarika added.

He also maintained that reporting of sexual abuse cases against children through portals has increased since March, 2020.

In reply to another question from Asom Gana Parishad legislator Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Hazarika said 5,597 cases of rape and 30,649 cases related to dowry have been registered from 2020-21 till January 31, 2024.

During the same period, 12,967 cases of suicide and 28 cases of deaths due to superstitions have been reported.

A total of 52,803 cases of theft, 559 cases of dacoity, 22,826 cases of kidnapping, 12,219 cases of deaths in accidents and 23,145 cases of injuries in accidents have been registered during the same period, the minister added.

The state's largest city, Guwahati, has reported 314 cases of chain snatching from 2020 to January 31, 2024, he said.

The state has also reported 10,951 cases of cybercrime during the period, Hazarika added. PTI SSG SSG ACD