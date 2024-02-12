Over 60,000 students to appear for board exams in Nagaland

Kohima: Over 60,00 students are appearing for this year’s Class 10-12 board examination in 68 centres across the northeastern state on Monday, officials said.

The examination will continue till March 6.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his Deputy Y Patton took to X to wish the students luck with the tests.

"I urge you all to study hard, stay focused, be confident and give your best. Wishing you all good health and may God bless your efforts with success,” Rio said.

My best wishes to the 22,136 students for HSLC and 17,911 students for HSSLC, who will be taking their exams under @nbsenagaland. I urge you all to study hard, stay focussed, be confident and give your best. Wishing you all good health and may God bless your efforts with success. pic.twitter.com/5i3jhcVLGK — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) February 11, 2024

Patton added: “May each of you approach the exams with confidence, calm and clarity of mind. Remember, success is not just about marks, but the journey of growth and learning you embark on. May you all excel and emerge victorious in every challenge ahead? Good luck.” Various tribal student organisations, including the Naga Students' Federation and Eastern Nagaland Students' Federation, have also wished them the best for the board exams.