Over 61 lakh children to receive polio vaccine in Jharkhand in 3 days

Ranchi, Aug 25 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Sunday said that more than 61 lakh children will receive the polio vaccine under the state-level pulse polio programme.

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta inaugurated the three-day programme, on National Immunization Day at Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Ramjanamnagar here, an official statement said.

"We have controlled polio and no case of a patient inflicted with the disease has been recorded in the country," the statement quoted the minister as saying.

"In an attempt to maintain a similar trend, we are observing immunization day as the country had earlier witnessed the adverse effect of the disease," he said.

Gupta also emphasised the need to remain alert.

Altogether 61,15,703 children across the state would be administered the polio vaccine.

A total of 48,926 teams have been formed to administer the polio vaccine in 24,463 booths.

Besides, 4893 supervisors have been pressed into service for the purpose, the minister said.

The vaccine will be administered among children between the age group of 0 to 5 years and aims to prevent the disease and strengthen the country.

The state is geared up to make the programme a success and all necessary arrangements have been made, the minister claimed.

In his home district East Singhbhum, Gupta said that Sahiya didi, Sevikas and representatives of NGOs will make door-to-door visits on August 26 and 27 August to administer the drops to the children.

East Singhbhum district aims to give the polio vaccine drops to 3,95,368 children.

Around 3,066 booths have been set up in the district.

Besides, 2,804 teams and 187 transit teams have been formed to achieve the target, the minister added.