Over 61% voter turnout till 3 PM in final phase of Jharkhand assembly polls

Ranchi: Over 61 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 3 PM on Wednesday in 38 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand where voting is underway in the second and final phase, officials said.

Advertisment

Polling began at 7 AM in 14,218 booths across 12 districts and will continue till 5 PM.

However, polling in 31 booths will end at 4 PM though people standing in the queue at that time will be able to exercise their franchise, the officials said.

The ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc is seeking to retain power riding on its welfare schemes, while the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is trying to wrest it.

Advertisment

"A voter turnout of 61.47 per cent was recorded till 3 PM. Voting has been peaceful," an Election Commission official said.

The highest voting turnout of 69.31 per cent was reported from Pakur, followed by 68.24 per cent from Jamtara, 66.02 per cent from Ramgarh and 65.84 per cent from Ranchi district.

Dumka recorded a turnout of 64.79 per cent, Deoghar 64.55 per cent, Godda 62.91 per cent, Sahebganj 60.08 per cent, Hazaribag 58.16 per cent and Bokaro 56.38 per cent.

Advertisment

The lowest turnout was recorded in Dhanbad at 56.32 per cent till 3 PM.

A total of 1.23 crore voters, including 60.79 lakh women and 147 third-gender electors, are eligible to exercise their franchise on Wednesday, another official said.

Altogether 528 candidates, including Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri of the BJP, are trying their luck in the second phase of the elections.

Advertisment

Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today is the second and last phase of the great festival of democracy in Jharkhand. I urge all voters to participate in it enthusiastically and create a new record of voting. On this occasion, I especially congratulate all my young friends who are going to vote for the first time. Your every vote is the strength of the state."

झारखंड में आज लोकतंत्र के महापर्व का दूसरा और आखिरी चरण है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे इसमें बढ़-चढ़कर भागीदारी करें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। इस अवसर पर पहली बार वोट डालने जा रहे अपने सभी युवा साथियों का मैं विशेष अभिनंदन करता हूं। आपका एक-एक मत राज्य की ताकत है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2024

Advertisment

The CM also said the second phase of polling would "play an important role in the creation of golden Jharkhand".

"To save Jharkhand from breaking up, we have to unite and vote in large numbers. Today again, voters have to exercise their franchise with the same enthusiasm and zeal," he wrote on X.

सभी को जोहार,



आज झारखण्ड में लोकतंत्र के महापर्व के दूसरे और अंतिम चरण का आयोजन हो रहा है। आज झारखण्ड विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण में 38 विधानसभा सीटों पर मतदान हो रहा है।



पहले चरण के मतदान में 43 विधानसभा की जनता ने उत्साह के साथ अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। सभी वर्गों ने… pic.twitter.com/aLJutZrs5o — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) November 20, 2024

Advertisment

"Today the second and final phase of the great festival of democracy is being organised in Jharkhand. Today voting is being held in 38 assembly seats...In the first phase of voting, people of 43 assembly constituencies exercised their franchise with enthusiasm. All sections voted for their rights and a strong Jharkhand. Those who were conspiring against Jharkhand were given a befitting reply," Soren said on the microblogging site.

Urging people to vote, he said, "On this important occasion, an appeal is made to all of you to reach your booth centres in large numbers and exercise your right to vote and inspire everyone else too. Many best wishes and greetings to all the voters, polling officials, and soldiers of the JMM and INDIA alliance who are participating in the voting today."

Advertisment

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also urged voters to come out for a better future.

Rahul Gandhi posted on X: "I appeal to my voter brothers and sisters of Jharkhand to vote in large numbers today to protect their interests and for a better future. Your every vote for INDIA will protect your water, forest and land and will make your life prosperous with 7 guarantees like Maiyan Samman Yojana."

झारखंड के अपने‌ मतदाता भाई-बहनों से अपील करता हूं कि आज अपने हितों की रक्षा और बेहतर भविष्य के लिए बड़ी संख्या में वोट अवश्य करें।



INDIA को दिया आपका हर वोट आपके जल-जंगल-ज़मीन की रक्षा करेगा और मंईयां सम्मान योजना जैसी 7 गारंटियों से आपका जीवन खुशहाल बनाएगा।#VoteForINDIA — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 20, 2024

Priyanka Gandhi also urged electors to make INDIA bloc candidates victorious.

"Dear brothers and sisters of Jharkhand, vote in maximum numbers for yourself, for the strong future of your children, for protection of 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen', for democracy, constitution and social justice and for the better future of Jharkhand. Use your power given by the Constitution to elect a government that works only for you and takes you forward. Make INDIA victorious with a huge majority," she said on the microblogging site.

झारखंड के प्यारे भाइयो और मेरी बहनो!



अपने लिए, अपने बच्चों के मजबूत भविष्य के लिए, जल-जंगल-जमीन की सुरक्षा के लिए, लोकतंत्र, संविधान व सामाजिक न्याय के लिए, और झारखंड के बेहतर भविष्य के लिए ज्यादा से ज्यादा संख्या में वोट कीजिए।



संविधान द्वारा दी गई अपनी शक्ति से एक ऐसी… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 20, 2024

Eighteen of the 38 constituencies are in the Santhal Pargana region comprising six districts - Godda, Deoghar, Dumka, Jamtara, Sahibganj and Pakur.

The remaining 18 seats are in the North Chotanagpur division and two in South Chotanagpur.

Of the total 14,218 polling stations, the responsibility of the entire voting process at 239 is in the hands of women and 22 are manned by persons with disabilities (PwDs), Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said.

The first phase of elections was held on November 13, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.