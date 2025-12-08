Over 650 applications received from ticket aspirants for Latur civic polls, says BJP

Latur, Dec 8 (PTI) More than 650 applications have been received from ticket aspirants for polls to the 70-seat Latur Municipal Corporation, dates of which are yet to be announced, a BJP leader said on Monday.

The process of inviting applications was announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party two days ago, the leader added.

"December 10 is the last date for submitting applications. The list of applicants will be sent to the state office for further scrutiny and candidate selection," he said.

Local body polls in the state are to be completed before January 31. PTI COR BNM