Over 650 flats booked under DDA first-come, first-serve housing scheme

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) More than 650 flats have been booked under a housing scheme of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) that was launched on June 30, officials said on Monday.

The DDA late evening said 2-BHK flats at Dwarka have been completely sold out within few hours of opening of the booking on Monday, and flats at Narela and Rohini were receiving "heavy demand" from the public.

Ever since the booking window was opened on DDA's website starting 12 noon on Monday, the number of hits on the website has crossed the 13-lakh mark, they said in the evening.

The DDA on June 30 had launched on a first-come, first-serve (FCFS) basis a housing scheme that will include 5,500 flats across all categories at various locations in Delhi.

Booking of flats commenced from 12 noon onwards on July 10. A good response has been received from public for this scheme.

The website received more than 11 lakh hits by 5.30 pm, which later grew to over 17 lakh by late night, a senior official said.

More than 650 flats had been booked till 8.30 pm, he said.

These included 300 flats at Rohini, over 200 flats at Narela while all 50 flats of Dwarka were completely sold out. At rest of the locations like Jasola, Siraspur and Loknayak Puram, encouraging response was coming, the official said.

Under the scheme, 1-BHK flats are being offered in Narela, Siraspur, Rohini, Loknayak Puram; 2-BHK flats in Narela and Dwarka; and 3-BHK flats in Jasola.

The DDA would issue the demand-cum-allotment letter online within 24 hours to all those who have booked the flats, officials said.

The registration and booking of the scheme is in progress and people can book flats of their choice online through the DDA's website.

Officials said the DDA website faced heavy traffic in the first six hours as hits reached more than 11 lakh since the opening of booking under FCFS phase-IV. For helping the general public in booking flats, the DDA is increasing the capacity of servers to handle the surge in traffic, they said.