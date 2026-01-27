Over 650 IIT Delhi alumni serving in public institutions, 370 in civil services: Report

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Over 650 alumni of IIT Delhi are currently serving in public institutions with a remarkable presence in the civil services, according to the first-ever 'Alumni Impact Report' released by the institute on Tuesday.

The report, a comprehensive document highlighting the extraordinary journey and contributions of its over 65,000 alumni since the Institute's inception, was released on the occasion of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi's 68th foundation day.

The report highlighted that IIT Delhi's impact is deeply woven into the fabric of Indian governance and global scholarship with more than 270 IAS officers and 100 officers across IPS, IRS and IFS.

Also, over 250 leaders are in India's PSUs, regulatory bodies and scientific missions. The institute's contribution to national security is equally significant. The Naval Construction Wing at IIT Delhi has trained over 700 officers for the Indian Navy.

IIT Delhi Director Professor Rangan Banerjee said the Alumni Impact Report released by the institute underscores how IIT Delhi graduates have transformed from students into global leaders, pioneering entrepreneurs and dedicated public servants over 65 years, creating profound economic and social footprints worldwide.

According to the report, today approximately 10,000 IIT Delhi alumni occupy leadership positions in banking and finance, manufacturing and the engineering industry. It said 70 per cent of these alumni are based in India and more than 1,000 alumni sit in the boardrooms of large and diverse corporate systems.

From its early years to its current status as a global leader in technical education, IIT Delhi has been a primary engine for the global Unicorn ecosystem. The report highlighted a staggering over 2,500 founders and co-founders who have emerged from the institute.

According to the report, IIT Delhi alumni have been instrumental in building some of the most recognisable brands in the modern digital economy and have contributed to 4.8 lakh direct employment.

In the realm of global academia, the institute's academic rigour is reflected in the placement of its graduates in the world's most prestigious universities.

According to the report, over 50 alumni serve as faculty in QS Top 100 Universities while more than 300 alumni hold faculty positions in other IITs, ensuring that the legacy of excellence continues to inspire future generations.

The report also highlighted the success of the IIT Delhi Endowment Fund, built entirely through the generosity of its alumni. The fund provides the institute with the strategic flexibility to invest in research and infrastructure independently. Currently, the fund has recorded Rs 477 crore in pledges, with Rs 338 crore already realised.

In a landmark gesture of gratitude, the IIT Delhi Class of 2000 has pledged Rs 70 crore during their Silver Jubilee Reunion in December 2025.

"From 150 alumni in 1966 to 65,000 today, our graduates remain the heartbeat of India's technological and social progress," Prof Banerjee said. PTI PLB KSS KSS