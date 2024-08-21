Over 65,000 students confirm admission in DU's first round of enrolment

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) A total of 65,290 students have confirmed their enrolment in the first round of DU's undergraduate admissions with around 19,000 more accepting the allotted college and course combination offered by the university since Tuesday, an official statement said.

The Delhi University (DU) has extended its deadline for online payment of fees for securing admission in the first round of undergraduate admissions till Wednesday midnight. Earlier the deadline was set as 4.59 pm on the same day.

The DU offered admission to 97,387 students in the first round for its 71,600 undergraduate seats.

As many as 83,678 students accepted the college and course combination allotted by the university through its Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS) portal.

Till 5 pm on Tuesday, 46,171 students had confirmed their admission by paying the fees.

So far, 17,868 students have "freezed" their course and college combinations, indicating they are taking additional time to finalise their decisions.

Furthermore, 42,668 students have opted for an upgrade -- nearly double that of Tuesday at 27,613 students, meaning they have applied to change the college and course preferences allotted by the university.

On August 22, the university will display a list of vacant seats on the dashboard of the candidates after the first round.

The second round of the CSAS of the university for the academic session 2024-25 will commence with this.

During this phase, students will have the opportunity to re-order the higher preferences of their college and course combinations. The window to make this change will begin at 5 pm on August 22, right after the declaration of the vacant seats and will be allowed till 4.59 pm on August 23.

The last date to make online payment and secure admissions in the second round is August 30 till 4.59 pm. PTI SJJ RHL