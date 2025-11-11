Over 6.56 cr enumeration forms distributed till Tuesday in West Bengal as part of SIR: Official

Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI) Over 6.56 crore enumeration forms have been distributed by booth-level officers in West Bengal since the beginning of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on November 4, an official said on Tuesday.

Altogether 80,681 BLOs, deployed in 294 assembly constituencies for the enumeration process, have been visiting the residences of voters across the state to distribute the forms.

"More than 6.56 crore enumeration forms have been distributed in the state up to 8 pm today. This is 85.71 per cent of the total forms to be distributed," said the official at the office of the chief electoral officer.

The monitoring of the form distribution process is continuing across all districts to achieve full coverage within the stipulated period, he said.

Each voter will receive two copies – one to retain with a stamped acknowledgement, and one for Election Commission records.

The SIR is being conducted in West Bengal after a gap of 23 years. The last SIR in the state was held in 2002.

The month-long process of house-to-house enumeration will continue till December 4, and the draft rolls will be published on December 9.

Claims and objections can be raised from December 9 to January 8.

Notices will be issued, and hearings and verifications will take place between December 9 and January 31. The final electoral rolls will be published on February 7. PTI SCH BDC