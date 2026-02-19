Over 66 pc parents, teachers believe AI amplifies risks associated with EdTech use: Report

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) More than 66 per cent parents and teachers who knew generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) could be used for learning believe that AI amplifies EdTech usage risks such as overuse of technology and wrong information, according to a new report.

While 96 per cent of GenAI-using children leverage it for school-linked learning, 59 per cent are using it exclusively for schoolwork, said the report launched on the sidelines of ongoing Impact AI Summit.

Bharat Survey for EdTech (BaSE) 2025 is the second edition of a first-of-its-kind, large-scale national survey by Central Square Foundation (CSF). It provides insights into access to and use of technology for teaching and learning among parents, children, learners, and teachers from low-income backgrounds in India.

The findings presented are drawn from a multi-stage random sample of 12,500 children selected from households across 10 states in India. Over 2,500 teachers were chosen for the survey in schools in the same states where the household survey was administered.

In 56 per cent of surveyed households, a mother was the respondent and in 37 per cent, a father was the primary respondent.

"Sixty-seven per cent of GenAI-using children were introduced to it by peers, while 46 per cent heard about it from school or teachers. Top drivers cited included confidential easy-to-understand explanations (45 per cent), quick responses that save time (41 per cent) and interactive nature of the tools (40 per cent)," the survey report said.

Ninety-six per cent of GenAI-using children leveraged it for school-linked learning, with 59 per cent using it exclusively for schoolwork, it said.

"Eighty-four per cent of respondents reported improved learning from use of GenAI tools. Sixty-six per cent of respondents who knew GenAI could be used for learning reported that AI amplifies risks from EdTech use. Top risks cited included overuse of technology (77 EdTech) and wrong information (47 EdTech)," the report added.

According to the survey, 81 per cent of children are aware that technology could be used for learning. However, rural children and younger children are less likely to be aware of EdTech. Seventy-even per cent of rural children are aware compared to 87 per cent of urban children, it found.

"Sixty-eight per cent of children in grades 1-5 are aware versus 86 per cent in grades 6-8 and 94 per cent in grades 9-12. Sixty-three per cent of children use technology for learning. Just 5 per cent have discontinued the use of EdTech after using it in the past and 14 per cent are aware of EdTech but have never used it," the survey said.

Top reasons for non-usage despite awareness included lack of know-how in selecting and operating technology and devices (45 per cent) and device or internet-related issues (40 per cent).

Fifty-eight per cent of EdTech-using children use it daily, while 36 per cent use it a few times a week. Older children and non-government schoolchildren are more likely to use EdTech daily. Also, 63 per cent of children in grades 9-12 used it daily, compared to 57 per cent in grades 6-8 and 52 per cent in grades 1-5, according to the report .

"Sixty-one per cent of private school-going children used EdTech daily versus 55 per cent of government school-going children. Nearly four out of five (79 per cent) EdTech-using children started using EdTech during or after the COVID-19 pandemic. Children typically first adopted EdTech on the recommendation of school or teachers (63 per cent), friends and classmates (58 per cent) or relatives (23 per cent).

"Children continue to use EdTech as they believe it helps them achieve better learning outcomes (49 per cent), its role in preparing children for the future (43 per cent) and its ease and convenience of use (42 per cent)," the report said. PTI GJS GJS KVK KVK