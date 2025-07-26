Over 6.70 lakh candidates appear for Haryana CET exam amid tight security

Chandigarh, Jul 26 (PTI) More than 6.70 lakh candidates appeared for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) examination on Saturday with the state authorities claiming the conduct of the exam peacefully.
Extensive arrangements were made across 22 districts of Haryana and in Chandigarh for the conduct of the CET examination, said officials.
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) was conducting the CET exam for the 'Group-C' posts recruitment on Saturday. The exam will also be held on Sunday.
Sharing details, an official spokesperson informed that admit cards were issued to more than 13.48 lakh candidates for the CET scheduled on July 26 and 27.
The examination was to be conducted in four shifts over two days.
On Saturday, the exam was held in two shifts -- in the first shift at 1,338 centres for 3,37,790 candidates, and in the second shift at 1,336 centres for 3,37,261 candidates.
Thus, the CET examination was conducted peacefully at 2,674 centres on the first day, the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson further said deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, and other senior administrative officers personally inspected exam centres, bus stands, and other important locations.
Special bus services were arranged by the transport department to facilitate candidates in reaching their examination centres, which ensured smooth arrangements and satisfaction among candidates, said the spokesperson.
CCTV surveillance, flying squads, duty magistrates, and nodal officers were deployed at all examination centres to ensure that the entire process was completely transparent, fair, and peaceful, shared the spokesperson.
The spokesperson added that the next phase of the CET exam will be held on July 27, in which the remaining candidates will appear.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini extended best wishes to the candidates appearing for the CET and said all officers and employees deputed for the smooth conduct of the examination, whether from the transport department, district administration, or police department, deserve appreciation.
In Charkhi Dadri district, a police official said candidates were allowed only after proper checking and their biometric attendance.
In Gurugram, a police official dropped a candidate to the examination centre after the latter's vehicle developed some problem.
"A candidate on the way to appear for the CET exam faced an unexpected setback when their vehicle's wiring caught fire! Stranded and running out of time, SHO Traffic KMP acted swiftly and ensured the candidate was safely and timely dropped at the exam centre," said Gurugram Traffic police in a post on X.
A candidate from Hisar's Thurana village was helped by a duty magistrate to reach the examination centre in Bhiwani. She had reached Chaudhary Bansi Lal University by mistake whereas her exam centre was at Chaudhary Bansi Lal College located in Sector 13. The duty magistrate took Annu and her uncle in a car to her designated examination centre, officials said.
HSSC Chairman Himmat Singh visited CET examination centres in Nuh and other places.
He said the government arranged all necessary facilities such as free transport and temporary accommodation for the candidates.
"The CET exam is being conducted with complete transparency and fairness to provide better employment opportunities to deserving candidates," he said.
On Saturday, he first inspected the exam center in Nuh and also interacted with candidates, who, he said, expressed happiness over the CET exam arrangements.
There was great enthusiasm among the candidates, Singh said.
He said the CET exam is being conducted in Nuh for the first time, and the district administration has made all necessary arrangements to ensure its smooth conduct.
"Facilities such as transport, accommodation, and meals have been arranged for candidates. Shuttle bus services have also been provided in all districts to transport candidates from bus stands to exam centers," he said.
Responding to the questions of the media persons, Singh said that admit cards were not issued to some candidates due to deficiencies in their applications, mainly because they failed to sign after submitting their details.
He clarified that any unsigned document has no legal validity. He hoped that such candidates would avoid repeating these mistakes in future applications. PTI CHS NB NB