Over 67,000 voters exercise NOTA option in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jun 5 (PTI) Over 67,000 voters opted for the None of the Above (NOTA) in Punjab where Congress registered an impressive victory in the Lok Sabha polls by winning seven out of 13 seats.

The Election Commission data showed that 67,158 voters (0.49 per cent of total votes polled) pressed the NOTA option.

Fatehgarh Sahib reserve constituency saw the maximum number of voters (9,188) rejecting the candidates.

In Patalia, 6,681 voters pressed NOTA while in Anandpur Sahib 6,402 voters used the option.

A total of 6,100 voters in Ferozepur exercised the NOTA option, followed by 5,552 in Hoshiarpur, 5,076 in Ludhiana, 4,933 in Bathinda, 4,743 in Jalandhar, 4,143 in Faridkot, 3,830 in Sangrur, 3,714 in Amritsar, 3,452 in Khadoor Sahib and, 3,354 in Gurdaspur, the EC data showed.

The Congress dealt a body blow to the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP and SAD, winning seven of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the high-stakes polls in Punjab even as two independents registered a surprise victory.

While the Aam Aadmi Party clinched three seats, the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal could win only one seat and the BJP drew a blank in the border state.