Over 6.78 lakh appear on Day 3 of UP constable exam; 14 arrested

Lucknow, Aug 25 (PTI) Over 6.78 lakh candidates took the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment test in two shifts across 1,174 centres in 67 districts on Sunday, with 14 people being arrested for crimes, including spreading paper leak rumours, officials said here.

According to an official statement, police registered 12 FIRs and the arrests were made in Kanpur, Jhansi, Balrampur, Jaunpur and Aligarh.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Chairman Rajiv Krishan said 19,84,645 candidates have appeared for the exam over three days.

The board scheduled the recruitment exam across five days – August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31 – in two shifts each day.

Krishan said during the screening process at the examination centres on Sunday, 318 suspects were identified but all of them were allowed to take the exam.

The board is committed to thorough scrutiny and will conduct further investigation of these individuals, he added.

In the past three days, police have registered 29 FIRs and arrested 40 people as a preemptive measure to ensure a peaceful examination process, Krishan said.

"On the third day alone, 6,78,767 candidates appeared for the exam in two shifts. In the first shift, 3,37,647 candidates took the exam and in the second shift, 3,41,120 candidates," he said.

The fresh recruitment exercise to fill over 60,000 posts was necessitated after the exams which were held on February 17 and 18 were cancelled following allegations of a paper leak.

The Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation is providing free bus services to candidates, including complimentary travel on electric buses in several districts. PTI ABN ABN IJT IJT