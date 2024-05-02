Over 68 per cent voter turnout recorded in repolling at Ajmer booth

Jaipur, May 2 (PTI) Voter turnout of more than 68 per cent was recorded in the repolling held at a booth in Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency from 7 am to 5 pm on Thursday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had declared the polling held at this booth in the second phase on April 26 void after 17-A register (of voters) got misplaced by the presiding officer.

Around 68.66 per cent voters exercised their franchise at the polling booth in Nandasi, Ajmer.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that as per the instructions of the ECI, the repolling was held on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

Out of 753 registered voters at the booth, 517 cast their votes.

Rajasthan has 25 Lok Sabha seats, out of which 12 went to polls in the first phase on April 19 and 13 in the second phase on April 26. PTI SDA MNK MNK