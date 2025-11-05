Over 68,000 officers deployed for SIR exercise in TN, say authorities

Chennai, Nov 5 (PTI) As many as 68,467 Booth Level Officers have been deployed for the SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu that commenced on November 4, authorities said here on Wednesday.

As part of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the state, 68,467 BLOs and 7,234 BLO-supervisors have been actively deployed to facilitate the distribution and collection of enumeration forms from eligible citizens for inclusion in the draft electoral rolls.

Deputy Election Commissioner, Bhanu Prakash Yeturu and Director (Election Commission) Krishna Kumar Tiwari reviewed the progress of SIR in the districts of Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvallur and Vellore on November 5, Chief Electoral Officer, and Secretary to the Tamil Nadu government, Archana Patnaik said in an official release.

The District Election Officers of the respective districts participated in the meeting conducted by the Deputy Election Commissioner.

The Deputy Election Commissioner also conducted field review of distribution of enumeration forms in Greater Chennai Corporation, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts to ensure the smooth conduct of the revision process and to emphasise the importance of achieving a comprehensive and error-free electoral rolls. PTI VGN VGN KH