Over 6.83 crore individuals screened for sickle cell anaemia in tribal belts nationwide: Health ministry

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) More than 6.83 crore individuals in tribal-dominated areas across the country have been screened for sickle cell anaemia till February 3, with nearly 2.38 lakh among them found to be infected with the disease, while over 19.32 lakh were identified as carriers, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Under the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission (NSCAEM), screening among the targeted age group of 0-40 years is conducted at all health facilities in 17 affected tribal states for the diagnosis of Sickle Cell Disease, Patel said in a written reply.

"As per Sickle Cell Disease portal, more than 6.83 crore screenings have been conducted in tribal dominated areas of the country including 60.83 lakh screenings in Odisha, as on February 3, 2026. A total of 2,37,981 individuals have been identified as diseased and 19,32,500 as carriers of Sickle Cell Disease," Patel said.

The Union health ministry has devised the cost norms for establishment of Centres of Excellence on Sickle Cell Disease funded by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) and 17 such institutions in 15 states have been approved by MoTA, she stated. PTI PLB ARB ARB