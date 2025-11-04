Over 69 lakh new beneficiaries added to food security list in Rajasthan after verification drive

Jaipur, Nov 4 (PTI) More than 69.5 lakh new beneficiaries have been added to the National Food Security Act (NFSA) list in Rajasthan following a large-scale verification drive to weed out ineligible names, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the food and civil supplies department, the exercise was launched after Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma directed officials to ensure that no eligible family is left out of food security coverage.

The government also initiated a 'Give Up' campaign in November 2024, urging ineligible beneficiaries to voluntarily surrender their ration entitlements.

Officials said around 42 lakh people gave up their food security benefits voluntarily, while another 27 lakh were removed from the list after failing to complete e-KYC formalities. The vacancies created allowed the inclusion of new eligible households.

The total number of beneficiaries under NFSA in Rajasthan is capped at 4.46 crore, based on population proportion. The addition of new names came after the state reopened its food security portal on January 26 this year to update records.

The state government has also simplified procedures, allowing district collectors to approve new entries and enabling self-deletion through an online portal.

Officials said beneficiaries covered under NFSA also qualify for related welfare schemes such as subsidised LPG cylinders, health insurance, and free medical care under state and central programmes.

The move, the government said, was aimed at improving the accuracy and fairness of welfare distribution in the state.

However, opposition parties have previously criticised such drives, alleging that sudden deletions or errors in e-KYC updates can temporarily deprive genuine beneficiaries of their entitlements. PTI AG OZ OZ