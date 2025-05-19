Over 6.98 lakh Olive Ridley turtles protected under 'Operation Olivia' along Odisha coastline: Govt

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Over 6.98 lakh Olive Ridley turtles nested at the Rushikulya river mouth in Odisha have been protected under the Indian Coast Guard's annual mission 'Operation Olivia', officials said on Monday.

Conducted annually from November to May, 'Operation Olivia' is an important initiative of the ICG aimed at ensuring safe nesting grounds for the turtles particularly at Gahirmatha Beach and surrounding coastal areas of Odisha, which see the arrival of over eight lakh turtles each year.

"In a major boost to marine conservation, the Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) annual mission -- 'Operation Olivia' -- helped protect a record over 6.98 lakh Olive Ridley turtles nested at the Rushikulya river mouth in Odisha during February 2025," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The record mass nesting at the Rushikulya river mouth stands as a testament to the ICG's sustained efforts in safeguarding the endangered species through rigorous patrolling, aerial surveillance, and community engagement, the officials said.

Since the inception of 'Operation Olivia', the ICG has carried out over 5,387 surface patrol sorties and 1,768 aerial surveillance missions, significantly reducing threats such as illegal fishing and habitat disruption, they said.

"During this period, 366 boats involved in illegal fishing were detained, reaffirming the ICG's strong enforcement role in protecting marine life.

"Apart from surveillance, the ICG has actively worked with local fishing communities by promoting the use of turtle excluder devices and partnering with NGOs through formal MoUs to support sustainable fishing practices and conservation education," it said.