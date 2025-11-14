Over 7 crore enumeration forms distributed in Bengal as part of SIR

Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) An estimated 7.40 crore enumeration forms were distributed across West Bengal till Friday afternoon, as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls continued for the 11th day, an Election Commission official said.

Around 96.66 per cent of the electorate was covered in terms of distribution of enumeration forms up to 3 pm, he said.

"Altogether 7,40,76,531 voters have so far been covered under the form distribution exercise," he said.

The SIR exercise in the state began on November 4.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are conducting door-to-door verification by distributing the enumeration forms, the official added. PTI SUS RBT