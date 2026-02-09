Over 70 children fall ill after having mid-day meal, all safe

Madhepura, Feb 9 (PTI) Over 70 children fell ill reportedly after having mid-day meal at a government school in Bihar's Madhepura district, officials said on Monday.

All of them are safe now and an investigation was launched, they said.

The incident happened at the Upgraded Middle School in Karu Tola in Madhepura Sadar block on Saturday, they said.

"An investigation has been initiated, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible," District Education Officer (DEO) Sanjay Kumar said.

He added that action will be taken against the NGO responsible for facilitating the provision of meals in the school.

Shortly after consuming the meal, children started vomiting and complained of stomach pain and dizziness, an official said.

Locals claimed that a lizard had fallen into the food.

The children were taken to the Madhepura Sadar Hospital.

According to doctors, all the students are safe. A girl, whose condition had earlier been described as critical, has also been discharged.