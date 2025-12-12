Over 70 kg cannabis seized from UP's Meerut; four held

Meerut (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) A joint team of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Meerut and Daurala police station has seized 72.9 kg of ganja (cannabis) and arrested four persons during an operation near the Sewaaya Toll Plaza here, officials said on Friday.

Police said the action was taken late Thursday night following a tip-off. A team intercepted four suspects during checking on Haridwar Road. A search of their belongings led to the recovery of ganja concealed inside 12 inverter bodies.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Arvind alias Bhura, Akdas, Moharram and Mohammad Sadiq.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that Arvind was running the network and procured ganja from Jaipur and Odisha, while the other three transported the consignments by bus to Daurala area.

Police said they also seized five mobile phones, Rs 2,300 in cash, Aadhaar and PAN cards, a motorcycle and 12 inverter bodies from the spot.

According to officials, Bhura has multiple cases registered against him under the Excise Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act.

A case has been lodged at Daurala police station, they added. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB