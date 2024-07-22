Over 70 MoUs signed by disability affairs department with various organisations

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) In a landmark initiative to enhance employment and educational opportunities for persons with disabilities, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) signed over 70 MoUs with various organisations on Monday.

The ceremony witnessed a significant collaboration between DEPwD's PM DAKSH and Divyangjan Rozgar Setu schemes and seven private companies.

These companies -- Saarthi CRM Private Limited, Divyang Career, Indian Development Institute, Zomato Limited, SaiRa People Tech Solutions Private Limited, Cognizant Services India Private Limited and i4 Consulting Private Limited -- are committed to improving employment prospects for persons with disabilities.

Additionally, the event saw the signing of seven MoUs under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities (PDU-NIPPD) and Composite Regional Centre (CRC) Lucknow.

These agreements focus on advancing research, development and training in specialised footwear for diabetic care, as well as prosthetics and orthotics. Partners, such as Footwear Design and Development Institute and P&O International Private Limited, will play a crucial role in these efforts.

The National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID), Secunderabad, also signed eight MoUs aimed at adapting digital solutions for special education needs.

Collaborations with organisations like Sunrise Tech and Charzinc Foundation will facilitate the development and dissemination of digital learning platforms for children with specific learning disabilities.

Moreover, the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC), New Delhi, entered into five agreements to promote the development of sign language modules and training programmes.

Notable partners, which include Enable India and Deaf Enabled Foundation, will contribute to the advancement of sign language education and accessibility.

The National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD), Dehradun, along with CRC Gorakhpur and CRC Jaipur, signed 10 MoUs to enhance access to STEM education for visually impaired youth.

Partnerships with organisations such as Xavier's Resource Centre for the Visually Challenged and the National Association for the Blind, Delhi, are expected to make significant strides in this area.

Further, the National Institute of Mental Health Rehabilitation, Sehore, inked two agreements focused on mental health awareness and support services. The National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD), Chennai, and its CRC Kozhikode signed six MoUs aimed at improving training and rehabilitation using advanced technology and inclusive sports initiatives.

Lastly, the National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (NILD), Kolkata, and its CRC Patna signed four agreements to enhance assistive technology solutions for individuals with mobility impairments.

Speaking at the event, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Virendra Kumar said the aim is to give a platform to the people with disabilities to give their best. PTI UZM UZM BHJ BHJ