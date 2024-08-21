Over 70 renowned artisans to showcase Indian traditional art forms at 'Naayaab' on August 25

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo, miniaturist Jai Prakash Lakhiawal, and Bhil artist Bhuri Bai will be among the more than 70 renowned artisans to exhibit their masterpieces in over 40 Indian traditional art forms at the first edition of Naayaab, a one-of-its-kind platform to showcase the finest of Indian heritage craftsmanship.

The inaugural edition of Naayaab, organised by handicraft start-up Craft Maestros, will be held at Taj Mahal Hotel on August 25-26.

The showcase of more than 100 masterpieces will accompany a series of conversations, dialogues and music offering a holistic view around these rare masterpieces.

"The intricate and time-honoured craft forms of India carry a unique allure and elegance that transcends time. Their traditional essence embodies centuries of skill, creativity, and cultural narratives, making them invaluable treasures of artistic heritage.

"At Naayaab, our vision is not just to showcase these art forms but to celebrate their timeless beauty and profound significance. By elevating them to the forefront of the global art landscape, we strive to honor their rightful place and secure their enduring legacy for generations," Akansha Dixit, founder and chief curator of Naayaab said in a statement.

Other artists to showcase their works include kilim carpet maker Khaleel Ahmad, sandalwood carving artist Kamlesh Jangid, Kalamkari artist Velayudham Srinivasulu Reddy, Mithila painter Vibha Lal, phad artist Kalyan Joshi, and Gond artists Durga Bai Vyam and Japani Shyam.

"With a legion of Indian art forms, rooted in history and perfected over centuries, looking to find their next watershed moment, Naayaab ventures to bring them into the spotlight where the gifted artisans can envisage a future for their crafts and the aesthetes can find for themselves a piece of this storied beauty, tangible and timeless, just as Naayaab," Ajay A Singh, founder-director, Naayaab said.

The exhibition will also travel to Hyderabad on September 4-5 at Taj Krishna and conclude in Mumbai on September 13-14 at Taj Mahal Palace, Colaba.