Over 700 held for various offences in Chakradharpur division of SER since July 2025

Jamshedpur, Jan 19 (PTI) Over 700 people were arrested for alleged offences affecting railway safety under the Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway between July 2025 and January so far, officials said.

Altogether, 717 people were apprehended under various sections of the Railways Act, they said.

During the period, a total of 540 accused were arrested for “unnecessary Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP)”, while 40 others were apprehended for “signal damage”, an official said.

Over 135 people were arrested in cases related to theft of signalling materials, he said.

“The Railways remains committed to ensure passenger safety, safeguarding railway assets and maintaining uninterrupted train operations,” the official said. PTI BS RBT