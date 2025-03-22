Over 7,000 arrested across Kerala in month-long anti-drug drive: Police

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 22 (PTI) Kerala Police on Saturday said that as part of its special drive, D-Hunt, to prevent the sale and use of psychotropic substances like MDMA, it has registered 7,038 cases and arrested 7,307 individuals across the state within a month of launching the initiative.

A statement issued by the State Police Media Cell (SPMC) said the drive also aimed to curb law and order issues arising from the use of narcotic and psychotropic substances in Kerala.

It claimed that since the launch of the special drive, the sale and use of narcotics have significantly declined in the state, primarily due to public participation.

"The fact that people from different sections of society are joining the fight against narcotics indicates the growing awareness among the public about drug use," it said.

The police added that significant efforts were made to raise awareness and mobilize society against narcotics.

As part of the drive, 70,277 individuals were checked across the state, leading to the registration of 7,038 cases and the arrest of 7,307 individuals, it said.

Additionally, large quantities of drugs—MDMA (3.952 kg), cannabis (461.523 kg), and cannabis bidis (5,132 units)—were seized during the operation, police said.

Operation D-Hunt is being jointly implemented by the Range-based NDPS Coordination Cell and District Police Chiefs under the leadership of State Anti-Narcotics Task Force Head and ADGP (Law and Order) Manoj Abraham, it said.

The SPMC also announced that a 24-hour Anti-Narcotics Control Room (9497927797) has been set up to receive information from the public about drug-related activities and take necessary action.

The details of those who provide information will be kept confidential, it added.

It further stated that the operation will continue in the coming days through continuous surveillance and the compilation of data on individuals who regularly engage in drug-related activities and transactions.