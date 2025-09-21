Over 7,000 runners participate in half marathon in Udaipur

Udaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) A half-marathon was held here on Sunday, attracting over 7,000 participants from 27 states and abroad for the #RunForZeroHunger initiative.

Featuring 21 km, 10 km and 5 km races, the second edition of the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon was flagged off by Udaipur MP Manna Lal Rawat, MLAs Tarachand Jain and Phool Singh Meena, District Collector Namit Mehta, Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Khanna, and Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc — the organiser of the event.

Runners covered scenic routes around Fateh Sagar Lake and the Aravalli Ranges, highlighting Udaipur's cultural and natural heritage.

Misra, a 21 km finisher, said, "This marathon celebrates health, purpose and people power. Hindustan Zinc is committed to building healthier, stronger communities." The event supported Nandghar's #RunForZeroHunger, providing nutrition packs to thousands of children. Winners received medals made of pure zinc, reflecting the city's historic association with the metal. PTI COR AG AMJ AMJ