Over 7,000 students take part in robotics championship

Pune, Sep 20 (PTI) Over 7,000 students from more than 16 states are taking part in Robotex India National Championship 2025 which began at MIT University here on Saturday.

The participants will be showcasing over 500 innovative robots, with applications ranging from healthcare and agriculture solutions to disaster management and environmental conservation, a press release said.

Payal Rajpal, Director of Robotex India, said Robotex International is a 25-year-old non-profit organization from Estonia and has a presence in 41 countries including India.

As much as 50 percent of participants come from government schools like Zilla Parishad and municipal corporation schools, she said.

The winners will progress to Robotex International Championship scheduled to be held in Estonia in December, where they will compete against students from more than 17 countries.