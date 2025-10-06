Over 7.4 crore voters to decide fate of NDA, INDIA bloc in Bihar

Patna, Oct 6 (PTI) The stage is set for a direct contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA bloc as the Election Commission on Monday announced a two-phase Bihar assembly election, with polling scheduled on November 6 and November 11, and counting of votes on November 14.

More than 7.4 crore electors are eligible to cast their votes in the 243-member Assembly, which is going to polls in a shorter format this time compared to previous elections.

In the current House, the BJP holds the largest share with 80 MLAs, followed by its ally JD(U) with 45 MLAs. Backed by four MLAs from Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), led by Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, the NDA’s tally stands at 129, comfortably above the 122-member majority mark.

On the opposition side, the RJD, Congress, and Left parties together have 112 MLAs, falling short by 10 seats.

The BJP had won 74 seats in the 2020 elections, improving its numbers later through defections and a bypoll victory.

In the 2015 assembly polls, BJP managed to win only 53 seats while the JD (U) had bagged 71. In 2010, JD(U) was the largest party winning 115 seats alone in the 243 member assembly.

The JD (U) had won 43 seats in 2020 assembly polls, but later it won two others seats in bypolls.

The RJD, which emerged as the single largest party in 2020 with 75 seats, saw its tally rise after four AIMIM MLAs defected to it, though some ground was lost in subsequent bypolls.

The party had secured 80 seats in 2015, and 22 in 2010.

The Congress could win only 19 seats in the 2020 assembly polls, whereas it had won 27 in 2015 and four in 2010 elections. PTI PKD MNB