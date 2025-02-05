Over 75 global industry icons to speak at Invest Karnataka 2025: Minister MB Patil

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (PTI) Karnataka Minister M B Patil on Wednesday announced that the Global Investors Meet, Invest Karnataka 2025, will bring together over 75 marquee global leaders for more than 25 thought-provoking sessions.

The summit which will take place from February 12-14, will be a powerhouse of insights, networking, and opportunities, he added.

"With the theme "Reimagining Growth", GIM, Invest Karnataka 2025 will focus on technology-driven, sustainable, and inclusive development, reinforcing Karnataka’s position as a premier global investment hub, the minister's office said, in a statement.

The event will feature an unparalleled lineup of visionary leaders from diverse fields who are shaping the future of business, finance, and innovation, according to the statement.

Anand Mahindra, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Shashi Tharoor, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Martin Lundstedt, George Papandreou, Ann Dunkin, Oday Abbosh, Filmmaker Kiran Rao will be among the many speakers at the summit.

The event is expected to drive investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore across key sectors such as aerospace, renewable energy, electronics, and advanced manufacturing.

"With collaborations spanning 18 countries and nine dedicated country pavilions, the summit will foster critical technology and innovation exchange at a global scale," it stated.

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Patil said that a special 'Future of Innovation Expo' will showcase cutting-edge advancements in mobility, defence, biotech, R&D, and precision manufacturing.

According to him, Startups and SMEs will gain significant exposure through dedicated programmes, such as the 'VentuRISE' Global Startup Challenge and the AI-powered SME Connect Portal, which will enable businesses to connect with investors and potential partners.

"The introduction of an AI-Powered Single Window System will streamline investor processes, including AI-driven land allocation, grievance redressal, and multilingual chatbot support, making Karnataka a benchmark state for ease of doing business," he stated. PTI AMP SSK KH