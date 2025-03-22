Over 7.5 Lakh jobs created in last eight years: UP govt

Lucknow (UP), Mar 22 (PTI) Over 7.5 lakh government jobs have been created in UP in the last eight years under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government said in a statement on Saturday.

The Personnel Department has played a crucial role in streamlining recruitment processes, ensuring consistent job creation, it said.

Notably, approximately 95,000 candidates were selected through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) and the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) during this period, it said.

From April 1, 2017, to March 20, 2025, UPPSC selected 48,593 candidates, with a peak of 13,893 selections in 2019-20. UPSSSC selected 46,032 candidates, with a high of 11,800 selections in 2022-23, according to the statement.

Adityanath handed over appointment letters to newly selected candidates through 35 distribution programs from November 2020 to November 2024.

To ensure transparency and efficiency, the government launched the e-Adhiachan portal, expediting the selection process for Group A, B, and C posts, the statement reads.