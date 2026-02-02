Over 7.5 lakh manuscripts digitised under Gyan Bharatam; 45 centres onboarded: Govt to LS

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Over 7.5 lakh manuscripts have been digitised under the Gyan Bharatam initiative, with 1.29 lakh out of these available on its dedicated portal, the government informed Lok Sabha on Monday.

Gyan Bharatam, announced during Union Budget 2025-26, is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Culture, aimed at unearthing, safeguarding and preserving India's vast manuscript heritage.

"Aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the initiative seeks to harmonise cultural preservation with human capital development, ensuring that India's ancient wisdom continues to inspire generations to come. To support the initiative, the Standing Finance Committee has sanctioned Rs 491.66 crore for the period 2025-2031," Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in a written response to a query.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar leader Amar Sharadrao Kale asked the minister the list of all institutions that have signed or are scheduled to sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) under the Gyan Bharatam mission, along with their categorisation as 'cluster centres' or 'independent centres'. The number of partner institutions assigned to each cluster centre in the country was also sought.

Shekhawat said 45 centres -- 28 cluster centres and 17 independent centres in various states and UTs -- "have been onboarded so far to carry out the activities outlined under Gyan Bhatamam initiative".

Also, 20 states and UTs have been onboarded so far to act as the "nodal coordinating authority" for Gyan Bharatam implementation within the states and UTs concerned, he said.

A detailed manual on preservation and conservation has been framed and shared with conservation experts for feedback. A "survey app" has been developed and also shared with stakeholders for feedback, the Union minister said.

The Ministry of Culture last September hosted a three-day international conference -- 'Gyan Bharatam' -- on India's manuscript heritage.

On its day two, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the 'Gyan Bharatam' portal, a dedicated digital repository platform that seeks to accelerate digitisation and preservation of ancient Indian manuscripts and enhance the dissemination of traditional knowledge embedded in them.

Shekhawat, in his written response, also said, "More than 7.5 lakh manuscripts have been digitised under Gyan Bharatam, out of which, 1.29 lakh manuscripts are available on Gyan Bharatam portal." The culture minister also shared a state-wise list of the 45 centres onboarded so far in the two categories.

The 28 cluster centres include Nava Nalanda Mahavihar, Nalanda and Patna Musuem, Patna in Bihar; University Library Jamia Hamdard and Central Sanskrit University in Delhi; Shruta Ratnakara, Ahmedabad and Oriental Institute, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara in Gujarat; and The Asiatic Society, Kolkata in West Bengal.

The 17 independent centres include Sanatan Jeevan Trust, Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh; Nagari Pracharini Sabha, Varanasi and Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh; Bharat Itihas Sanshodhak Mandal, Sadashiv Peth, Pune in Maharashtra; and Rajasthan Oriental Research Institute, Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

Technical partners have been onboarded for basic level metadata creation, its integration on National Digital Repository (NDR) and to facilitate integration of manuscripts and its metadata for global accessibility via NDR, he said.

Additionally, partners have been roped in for the deployment of scanners and equipment to be deployed across designated centres for digitisation of manuscripts and for building a fully functional, AI-integrated digital platform and a mobile application, according to the minister. PTI KND PRK PRK