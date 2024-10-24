Over 7.5 lakh online courses completed by employees in 4 days of National Learning Week

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) More than 7.5 lakh courses were successfully completed by the employees using the integrated online training (iGOT) platform, during the first four days of the National Learning Week, the Personnel Ministry said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 19 launched the 'Karmayogi Saptah' or the National Learning Week (NLW), the ministry said.

"In just four days, over 7,50,000 courses were successfully completed on the iGOT platform, showcasing India's drive for continuous learning and professional growth," the ministry said in a statement.

"The surge in participation reflects the commitment of civil servants to upskilling and staying ahead of evolving demands in public service," it said.

As the NLW continues to gain momentum, pioneers from India and around the world have come together with passionate Indian learners to push the boundaries of knowledge and growth, the ministry said.

This dynamic initiative under the Mission Karmayogi -- the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building -- has empowered civil servants to rise to the challenges of modern governance, it said.

A key highlight was the participation of 33 ministries in 'Samuhik Charcha,' fostering collaboration and collective learning.

The discussion (Samuhik Charcha) was also organised in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and was led by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, wherein Modi’s vision of leveraging advanced technologies to create a more agile, responsive administration was emphasised.

The session underscored the importance of shared knowledge in driving the nation’s progress, the statement said.

"Influential thought leaders like Nandan Nilekani, Raghava Krishna and Puneet Chandok, among others, presented inspiring webinars, sharing global perspectives on critical topics.

"These sessions sparked fresh ideas and provided innovative approaches to tackle the complexities of the Indian administrative landscape," it said.

The NLW is dedicated to equipping civil servants or 'Karmayogis,' with the skills they need to build a brighter and more empowered India, the ministry said.

As public servants continue to embrace lifelong learning, they contribute to a more dynamic, effective and forward-thinking governance framework, it said. PTI AKV RHL