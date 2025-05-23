Over 75,000 commuters use parcel locker service at 226 Delhi Metro stations

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Parcel locker service installed at 226 metro stations has been used by over 75,000 commuters since its launch in November 2023, said an official of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The digital lockers allow passengers to temporarily store personal items and courier packages during their commute and currently around 19,200 lockers have been installed across these stations, with each location featuring a grid of 83 to 90 lockers managed through a central digital console, said DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal.

Dayal said the lockers come in three sizes -- small, medium and large -- and can be rented at Rs 20, Rs 30 and Rs 40 per hour respectively. The DMRC has collaborated with AutoPe Payment Solutions for this service.

"Commuters can store anything that fits the locker and clears security, from bags and tiffin boxes to e-commerce parcels and partner courier agencies handle delivery, removing the need for visits to post offices or courier counters," he added.

Dayal said the facility is completely digital with no physical locks or keys.

The users book lockers via the Momentum 2.0 app, which generates a PIN code for secure drop and pick-up. Lockers can be rented for one to six hours and a penalty is charged for exceeding the booked duration, he added.

Dayal further said "this service is similar to the cloakroom system in the Indian Railways, but driven by a digital platform aimed at enhancing commuter convenience".

The Delhi Metro network spans 393 kilometres with 289 stations, including the Noida-Greater Noida corridor and the Rapid Metro in Gurugram. PTI SHB AS AS