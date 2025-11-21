Over 7.6 cr enumeration forms distributed in Bengal: EC official

Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) An estimated 7.64 crore enumeration forms have been distributed in West Bengal as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, an Election Commission official said on Friday.

The official said with this, 99.74 per cent of bona fide voters have been covered under the exercise, which began on November 4.

"An estimated 7,64,35,236 people have been given enumeration forms till this date," he said.

He further said data from around 2.45 crore forms, accounting for 32.01 per cent of the total, has already been digitised. PTI SUS MNB