Over 77 lakh digital life certificates generated by pensioners: Centre

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) More than 77 lakh Digital Life Certificates (DLCs) have been generated by Central and state government pensioners during an ongoing special campaign, the Union government announced on Monday.

As many as 1,575 camps have been held as of November 17 as part of the 'DLC Campaign 3.0' being held across 800 cities and towns nationwide from November 1 to 30 "The campaign has successfully generated over 77 lakh digital life certificates by the end of the second week of the launch of the campaign, out of which 1,77,153 pensioners above 90 years and 17,212 pensioners in the 80-90 years age group have submitted their DLCs from the comfort of their homes, offices, or branches," the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a statement.

This momentum highlights the commitment of the pensioners, banking institutions and government agencies towards a digitally empowered India, it added.

There has been significant anticipation among all the stakeholders, particularly among the sick and elderly pensioners, at all the campaign locations, it said.

All key stakeholders, including pension disbursing banks, the Department of Pensions and Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW), the Controller General of Defence Accounts, the Ministry of Railways, the Department of Telecom, the Department of Posts, UIDAI, and Pensioners Welfare Associations, are working together to realise the vision of digital empowerment for the pensioners, the statement said.

Central and state government pensioners can use "Jeevan Pramaan", a biometric-enabled digital service, to have their DLCs issued.

"Jeevan Pramaan is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for digital empowerment of pensioners," the statement concluded. PTI AKV ARI