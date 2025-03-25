Over 77,000 hospital admissions authorized for mental health packages under Center’s scheme: RS told

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav on Tuesday told the Rajya Sabha that 77,634 hospital admission worth Rs 87 Crore have been authorized for mental health related packages under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme till March 21.

Under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), the latest national master of the Health Benefit Package (HBP) provides cashless healthcare services related to 1,961 procedures across 27 medical specialties, including 22 procedures under mental disorder speciality, Jadhav said in a written reply.

These include providing healthcare services for intellectual disability, schizophrenia, schizotypal, delusional disorders and autism spectrum disorder among others to eligible beneficiaries.

Further, states have been provided flexibility to further customize the Health Benefit Packages to local context, Jadhav stated.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has issued a master circular on health insurance business on May 29, 2024 vide which insurers are required to provide wider choice to policyholders by offering products catering to all types of existing medical conditions, pre-existing diseases and chronic conditions.

Insurers are also mandated to make available products in compliance with the provisions of Mental Health Care Act, 2017, the MoS said.

In line with the above provisions, products are available in the market providing coverage for mental illness as per the respective product designs of the insurers, Jadhav said.

"As per centrally available data at National health Authority (NHA), as on March 21, 77,634 hospital admission worth Rs 87 crore have been authorized under the scheme," he said.

To provide affordable and accessible mental healthcare facilities in the country, the government is implementing the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) in the country.

The District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) component of the NMHP has been sanctioned for implementation in 767 districts for which support is provided to states and UTs through the National Health Mission, Jadhav stated.

Facilities made available under DMHP at the Community Health Centre (CHC) and Primary Health Centre (PHC) levels, include outpatient services, assessment, counselling/ psycho-social interventions, continuing care and support to persons with severe mental disorders and drugs among others.

In addition to above services there is a provision of 10 bedded in-patient facilities at the district level, Jadhav said.

The government is also taking steps to strengthen mental healthcare services at primary healthcare level. The government has upgraded more than 1.75 lakh Sub Health Centres (SHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

Mental, Neurological, and Substance Use Disorders (MNS) have been added in the packages of services under Comprehensive Primary Health Care provided at these Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Jadhav informed.

Under the tertiary care component of NMHP, 25 Centres of Excellence have been sanctioned to increase the intake of students in PG departments in mental health specialities as well as to provide tertiary level treatment facilities, he said.

Further, the Centre has also supported 19 government medical colleges/institutions to strengthen 47 PG departments in mental health specialties.

There are 47 government-run mental hospitals in the country, including three Central Mental Health Institutions, viz. National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences in Bengaluru, Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health in Tezpur, Assam and Central Institute of Psychiatry in Ranchi.

Mental health services are also provisioned in all AIIMS Hospitals, he said.

The government is also augmenting the availability of manpower to deliver mental healthcare services in the underserved areas of the country by providing online training courses to various categories of general healthcare medical and para medical professionals through the digital academies, established since 2018, at the three Central Mental Health Institutes.

The total number of professionals trained under Digital Academies are 42,488.

Besides, the government has launched a "National Tele Mental Health Programme" on October 10, 2022, to further improve access to quality mental health counselling and care services in the country.

As on March 19, 36 states and UTs have set up 53 Tele MANAS Cells and have started tele mental health services.

More than 19,67,000 calls have been handled on the helpline number, Jadhav stated.

The government has also launched Tele MANAS Mobile Application on the occasion of World Mental Health Day - October 10, 2024.

The Tele-MANAS Mobile Application is a comprehensive mobile platform that has been developed to provide support for mental health issues ranging from well being to mental disorders.