Over 780 challans issued in drive against illegal parking at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police has conducted a massive drive against improper parking near Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport's Terminal-1, an official said on Monday.

The operation resulted in the issuance of 784 challans against violators under relevant sections of law.

Terminal-I, one of the busiest sections of the IGI Airport, witnesses heavy footfall daily, with thousands of passengers commuting for domestic and international flights. The high volume of traffic often leads to serious congestion, particularly caused by illegal parking by private taxis, cabs, autorickshaws and private vehicles, it read.

During an inspection visit, Traffic DCP Rajiv Rawal, observed severe congestion triggered by these improperly parked vehicles.

"The illegal parking was not only shrinking the carriageway but also hindering pedestrian movement, creating safety hazards and delays for commuters. Taking note of the situation, DCP Rawal directed other officers to immediately clear the congestion and restore smooth traffic movement at the terminal. A special drive was launched," said the officer of the Delhi Traffic Police.

As a result, 784 challans were issued to offenders for illegal parking, restoring a free and clear carriageway. PTI BM NB