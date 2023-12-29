Over 7.85 lakh passports issued from Hyderabad RPO in 2023

Hyderabad, Dec 29 (PTI) The Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Hyderabad stood fifth in the country in terms of the number of passports issued in 2023, with the figures hitting more than 7.85 lakh compared to 6.43 lakh last year, an official release on Friday said.

The release from the RPO, which comes under the Ministry of External Affairs, said it had initiated special drives on Saturdays throughout the year in response to the growing demand for passport services in the region.

As of November 2023, India has collectively issued more than 1.5 crore passports and passport-related travel documents across all regions. This reflects the government's commitment to ensuring timely and efficient passport services to its citizens, the release said.

In collaboration with the Telangana State Haj Committee, a special counter has been established at the RPO to expedite applications for Haj pilgrimage, through which more than 400 requests have been processed in the past 10 days. This showcases the government's commitment to facilitating religious trips, the release added. PTI GDK SDP ANE